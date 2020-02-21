Anushka Sharma lauds Indian women’s cricket team’s thrilling win in Women’s T20 World Cup; Says ‘Maza aa gaya’

As Indian women’s cricket team records a win against Australia in Women’s T20 World Cup, Anushka Sharma lauds their triumph and calls it a brilliant start of the tournament.

The much awaited Women’s World T20 championship has begun today and the first match was played between Indian women’s cricket team against the Australian team. Needless to say, all eyes were on captain Harmanpreet Kaur led women in blue. And as expected the ladies stood true to everyone’s expectations and witnessed a glorious win in the T20 World Cup as they won the match by 17 runs. Indeed, soon after their triumph, the women in blue have been inundated with praises for their incredible performance on the ground.

Joining the league, too hailed the Indian women’s cricket team’s triumph in the first match of Women’s T20 World Cup. Calling it a thrilling victory by women in blue, Anushka stated that they gave a brilliant start to the world cup today. She also emphasised that it was a delight to watch them perform in the ground. “What a brilliant start to the world cup and an absolutely thrilling victory by the women in blue!! Mazaa aa gaya,” Anushka tweeted followed by emoticons expressing her happiness along with Indian tricolour and a victory sign.

Take a look at Anushka’s tweet about Indian Women’s Cricket Team’s win against Australia in Women’s T20 World Cup:

What a brilliant start to the world cup and an absolutely thrilling victory by the women in blue!! Mazaa aa gaya !! — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) February 21, 2020

Interestingly, the Pari actress had already been rooting for the Indian women’s cricket team win in their first game in the T20 World Cup. Just before the commencement of the match, Anushka tweeted, “We're watching you ladies smash it on the field and we'll be rooting for you all through.”

A big cheer for the the Women in Blue for their first game in the #T20WorldCup and for the entire tournament... We're watching you ladies smash it on the field and we'll be rooting for you all through. #TeamIndia #AusvInd — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) February 21, 2020

Talking about the work front, Anushka was last seen in Aanand L Rai directorial Zero opposite and in 2018. While the movie tanked at the box office, the diva took a break from the movies. Calling it a conscious decision, Anushka stated that it was a much need break from her otherwise busy schedule. As of now, the Dil Dhadakne Do actress is enjoying her time with her husband Virat Kohli and is yet to announce her next project.

