Anushka Sharma lauds Sonam Kapoor’s fierce advice on ‘walking through storms of life’

Actor Sonam Kapoor married Anand Ahuja back in 2018 and ever since then, the Aisha star has been juggling her life between Mumbai and London. Post marriage, the Neerja star shifted her home abroad and she often takes to social media to give fans a sneak peek into her life in London. On Thursday, October 14, Sonam Kapoor shared a slew of stunning pictures from her latest photoshoot, leaving the fashion police surprised. While doing so, Sonam also shared a thoughtful line on ‘walking through storms of life’ that did not only leave fans motivated but even actor Anushka Sharma was left impressed.

In the photo shared by her, Sonam Kapoor can be seen donning a stunning oversized blazer coat paired with knee-length boots. While sharing the photo, Sonam said, “When you come out of the storm, you won’t be the same person who walked in. That’s what this storm’s all about.” As soon as the post caught the attention of Anushka Sharma, she couldn’t stop herself from hailing the Neerja star. Taking to her comment section, Anushka dropped a fierce heart emoticon under the post.

Apart from Anushka Sharma, even father and veteran actor Anil Kapoor was seen lauding daughter Sonam’s latest post. Speaking of her fans, many flooded the photo with heaps of praises for the actor. While some hailed her as “gorgeous”, others called her “beautiful”. Red hearts and smiley emoticons haven’t stopped flooding her comment section.

On the professional front, Sonam is now gearing up to star alongside Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in Shoma Makhija’s crime thriller flick, Blind. The plot of the film is loosely based on the 2011 released Korean movie of the same name. The story revolves around the life of a blind officer who is on the hunt for a dangerous serial killer.

