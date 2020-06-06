Anushka Sharma lights up the internet with her smile & proves yet again she ‘knows all sunlight spots’ at home

Anushka Sharma seems to be on a spree of sharing stunning photos of herself from her house. Once again, the Zero star shared a gorgeous photo of herself and flaunted her knowledge of all sunlight points at her home.

Actress , once again, proved that she has managed to learn about sunlight spots at her home amid lockdown with a gorgeous photo. A few days back, Anushka had shared a photo on social media where she revealed that by staying at home for long amid the lockdown, she has got to know all the perfect sunlight spots. Using that to her advantage, Anushka has been clicking stunning photos of herself and sharing them on social media.

Once again, she shared a breathtakingly beautiful photo on Instagram in which she can be seen sitting at the perfect sunlight spot. In the photo, Anushka is seen clad in a yellow sports bralette and black tights. From her athleisure attire, it appeared as if the Zero star was in workout mode but paused to click a photo. She is seen smiling and posing in front of a breathtaking view of the Mumbai skyline as seen from her house’s window.

The sunkissed photo, yet again, of Anushka proves that she has surely discovered the picture perfect photo spots in her house. She captioned the photo as, “I told you I knew all the sunlight spots.” Seeing the photo, fans could not resist from commenting on her photo and showering her with compliments.

Here is Anushka Sharma’s latest sun-kissed photo:

Meanwhile, amid the lockdown, Anushka has been spending time at home with family and hubby Virat Kohli. She has also been urging people to stay safe amid the spread of COVID 19. The actress and Virat Kohli together pledged their support to PM-CARES and Maharashtra CM relief fund for COVID 19 to do their bit for everyone. On the work front, Anushka was last seen in Zero with and . Her first web show, Paatal Lok as producer turned out to be a hit with fans.

Credits :Instagram

