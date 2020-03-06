Anushka Sharma lights up the internet as she shells out summer vibes in a white outfit in her latest photos

Anushka Sharma dropped stunning photos on social media from a shoot and fans couldn’t get enough of her pretty avatar in white. Check it out.

One of the popular actresses in Bollywood is . The diva may have been away from the silver screen for over a year but her updates on social media have been lighting up the internet. Already she is considered as a style icon for many and every time, Anushka takes over the red carpet, her looks end up going viral among her fans. Recently, the diva stunned in gorgeous photos in a white shimmery dress which left everyone in awe of her style.

But looks like Anushka’s love for white hasn’t yet ended as on Friday, the diva shared stunning photos from a shoot where she is seen opting for a chic white outfit. In the photo that Anushka shared, she is seen perched on a chair while she poses for the camera. With almost natural makeup and her hair left open, Anushka looked gorgeous. In another photo, she is caught in the frame rather candidly and one can’t help but notice her beautiful white dress that is the perfect summer wear.

Fans couldn’t get over her style and look in the photos and showered love in the form of comments. One could also sense Anushka’s dedication to the shoot in the candid monochrome photo and fans loved every bit of it.

Meanwhile, on the work front, recently, Anushka shot for a special song for Angrezi Medium that also starred , , Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Radhika Madan. The diva was last seen in Zero with and Katrina Kaif. Post that, reportedly, Anushka’s next is a biopic on the life of former cricketer Jhulan Goswami. However, the official announcement hasn’t been made yet by the star.

