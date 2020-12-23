Anushka Sharma looks back on 2020 as 'year of disruption' in content, says 2021 will all be about originality

Calling it the year of disruption in a latest interview, Anushka Sharma said that 2020 was all about path breaking content on the small screen.

and brother Karnesh Sharma took the small screen by storm this year with their offerings like Paatal Lok and Bulbbul. The shows not only took the OTT platform by storm but also gave the audiences to revel in some terrific performances and writing. Calling it the year of disruption in an interview with Hindustan Times, Anushka said that 2020 was all about path breaking content.

She said, "2020 has been a year of disruption in the content landscape. With the pandemic, we were all forced to stay at home and discover content that we wanted to truly engage with. Only the clutter-breaking ones have managed to stand out because our tastes are only evolving and we all want to see new and different content."

Her production company's shows also managed to win multiple awards at the recently held OTT awards. Revealing that the coming years will all be about originality, Anushka said, "Our brand of cinema is extremely risk-taking and we are committed towards originality. 2021 will be no different for us and we are excited to share our line-up to people. The announcements will happen in due course of time."

While there are a few web series and films in the making, the actress added that its an exciting lineup ahead. "We have spent the entire year finding some real gems that will definitely stand out. There is so much talent in our country and we are fortunate that some of these brilliant minds feel Clean Slate Filmz can be their home. We have always collaborated with forward-thinking creative visionaries and we are eager to present some really new minds next year too. We are confident that they will amaze us all," Anushka remarked.

