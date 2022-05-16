Anushka Sharma looks divine in coordinated white pantsuit as she daydreams amidst clouds; WATCH

Anushka Sharma has been upping her social media game and how. Anushka has been away from the silver screen for quite a few years now. However, she has ensured that she does not miss out on entertaining and connecting with her fans during this time. The Pari actress keeps quite an active presence in the virtual world and treats her followers to glimpses of her personal and professional lives every now and then. Keeping up with this trajectory, a few hours back, Anushka took to her Instagram space yet again and shared a cool video with her fans.

In the video shared by Anushka, one can see her looking uber-chic in a coordinated white pantsuit. The co-ord set featured a few embroidered patterns in different colours which elevated the look even further. Anushka opted for a clean makeup look with a dewy and glossy finish, while her hair was styled in a sleek top bun. She can be seen taking a few steps forward as she gets transported to a magical setting with a pink sky in the backdrop, with clouds floating beneath her, and birds chirping. She then turns back to smile at the camera.

Sharing this video on the ‘gram, Anushka captioned her post, “Day dreaming (cloud emoji)”.

Click HERE to watch Anushka’s video.

Here’s a screengrab from Anushka Sharma’s post:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka was last seen in the 2018 film Zero. She shared screen space with Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan in the Aanand L Rai directorial. She is now gearing up to get back to films with Chakda ‘Xpress, where she will get into the shoes of former cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Anushka has been training hard for her role, and she often shares sneak peeks on Instagram from the same.

ALSO READ: Anushka Sharma’s brother quips she was an obvious choice for Chakda ‘Xpress; Reveals Virat Kohli helped them