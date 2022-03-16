Anushka Sharma looks like a dream in yellow dress as she shares sneak peek of her vanity moments; PIC

Anushka Sharma is one of the talented actresses in Bollywood. She entered the entertainment industry with the 2008 film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and since then, she never looked back. With movies such as NH10, Sultan, Sui Dhaaga, and others, the actress has made a mark for herself. She also enjoys a massive fan following on social media. Every now and then, she gives a glimpse of her daily routine to her loved ones and treats them with pictures and videos.

Speaking of which, Anushka has just given a sneak peesk of her upcoming project in the story section of Instagram. Dressed in a yellow outfit, she shared a selfie from her vanity van. Her makeup and hair were on-point. While sharing the picture from her vanity, Anushka wrote, “When you’re ready and they’re not.” Nonetheless to say, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress was looking breathtakingly beautiful in this dream-like photo.

See Anushka Sharma’s post here:

Speaking about her professional career, Anushka will be next seen in the film Chakda Xpress. She is playing cricketer Jhulan Goswami in the film. She is currently gearing up for her role in the movie. Recently, she also shared a sneak peek on Instagram. Taking to her Instagram stories, she shared a picture of an empty bottle that was nicely kept in the stand on her car. The bottle had a protein shake that the actress consumed before clicking the picture. Sharing this picture she wrote, “Drinking protein shakes after 100 years because…bowling.”

