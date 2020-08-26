Anushka Sharma looks effortlessly chic in a printed outfit and funky sunglasses in this throwback PHOTO

Anushka Sharma is one of the most popular actresses in Bollywood. Meanwhile, check out one of her throwback pictures.

has proved her mettle in acting right from the beginning. She began her journey in Bollywood in 2008 with Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi opposite , and that was it! There was no one stopping the talented actress from achieving her dreams in the world of showbiz. And just when we thought that she had showcased her acting prowess in pretty much every movie, Anushka stepped into production too and won accolades for the same.

Well, keeping these things aside, the actress never fails to impress us whenever her pictures go viral on social media. As we speak of this, we have come across a rare throwback picture of Anushka Sharma in which she looks effortlessly chic. The gorgeous diva is wearing a printed black outfit teamed up with a matching white choker. Her short bangs and funky sunglasses further add weightage here. She opts for minimal makeup and chooses a nude lip shade.

Check out the picture below:

On the work front, Anushka Sharma last featured in the movie Zero co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and . The diva has produced some masterpieces in the past few months. We can take examples of Paatal Lok and Bulbbul here. However, ardent fans of Anushka are eagerly waiting for her to return to the silver screen again. As of now, she is under home quarantine with her husband, Virat Kohli. Both of them often share adorable pictures of each other on social media.

Also Read: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have a mutual love for this fashion accessory: See PICS

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×