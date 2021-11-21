Anushka Sharma looks killer in her smoky eyed look as she packs up her shoot; PIC

Anushka Sharma is one such actress who everyone loves looking at. The actress who is currently in one of the happiest phases of her life has resumed shooting sometime back. Anushka embraced motherhood recently and has been sharing her life updates ever since. Today also she took to her Instagram handle to post a selfie looking stunning in her smokey-eyed makeup as she packed up a shoot. Well, we bet this picture will get all her fans too excited to see her making a comeback on their screens.