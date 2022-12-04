Anushka Sharma looks like a retro queen as she makes a cameo in Qala; Fans can't get enough of it

Anushka Sharma is one of the most versatile actresses in Bollywood. She made her acting debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the 2008 film, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and has carved a niche for herself. Anushka was last seen in the 2018 Aanand L Rai film, Zero, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Ever since she has been missing from the screens, now, she will be back after a long break and will be seen as cricketer Jhulan Goswami in the Prosit Roy directorial Chakda Xpress.

While fans are eagerly waiting to see Anushka in Chakda 'Xpress , now, the actress left netizens surprised after she made a special appearance in Qala, which starred Triptii Dimri, Swastika Mukherjee, and Babil Khan in the lead. Backed by Anushka’s brother, Karnesh Ssharma’s production house Clean Slate Filmz. She was seen in a black-and-white montage in the song Ghode Pe Sawaar and looked like a retro queen in it. Reacting to the cameo, her fans flooded the internet with appreciation. A user said: "Literally a queen. Her little cameo in qala." While another user commented: "Nushkieee looked so beautiful and cute."

Anushka Sharma reviews Qala

Recently, Anushka posted an appreciation note for Qala. She wrote, “A daughter’s heartbreaking yearning for her mother’s love. Qala is a work of art. It’s heartbreaking and exhilarating equally. Exhilarating because of the genius of each department that comes through in telling this detailed story and heartbreaking for portraying emotional abuse by an emotionally unstable parent in a way that had never been done before by a film. @Qala streaming now on @netflix_in.”

She added: “UFF!! Your storytelling is so true and original, and you telling it like a poet, like a painting! You have detailed this film so excellently! @tripti_dimri WOW! You are one of the most talented actors of this generation! Your maturity as an actor and innocence as an artist is so rare. @kans26 BRAVO! For always backing the best content truthfully and raising the bar each time."

About Chakda 'Xpress

Meanwhile, Anushka's Chakda 'Xpress marks her first film after the birth of her daughter Vamika whom she and her husband Virat Kohli welcomed into their lives in 2021.