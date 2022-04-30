Anushka Sharma looks no less than beauty in black as she relaxes on her couch; PICS
Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram handle to share pictures of her looking stunning in an all-black attire.
Anushka Sharma is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood. Fans love to see her pictures on social media and shower abundant love in the comments section whenever she shares them. Well, the actress is currently training hard for her comeback film Chakda ‘Xpress and often shares pictures and videos from her practice sessions. Well, her latest Instagram post will leave all her fans speechless as she looks true beauty in her all-black attire.
Credits: Anushka Sharma/Instagram
