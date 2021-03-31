Anushka Sharma looks radiant as she returns to work post welcoming baby girl Vamika with Virat Kohli; PHOTOS

Actress Anushka Sharma was snapped at a studio as she returned to work today for a shoot. The gorgeous star welcomed her daughter in January with Virat Kohli and was scheduled to return to work in May. However, she is back to work 2 months prior to the scheduled date.

Actress and new mom, has resumed work today after over 2 months of welcoming her baby girl Vamika with her husband Virat Kohli. The gorgeous star was spotted at the studio as she came out of her vanity van dressed in a gorgeous white top and blue denim jeans. The new mommy seemed to be elated to be back at work and well, the actress returned 2 months ahead of her scheduled return in May. Reportedly, Anushka was supposed to return in May. However, she is back to work now and well, all set to face the limelight again.

An eyewitness from the set says, "Anushka is definitely in the best of shape. She has been a hands-on mom and has also ensured that she is ready to balance her work life and personal life perfectly. She’s known for her punctuality in the industry and she was there on the sets before her call time for the shoot, looking ravishingly beautiful." Anushka will be filming for commercials over the next couple of days and well, the new mom seems all charged up to go.

In the photos, the actress was seen taking all COVID 19 precautions with a white mask on. She also was seen sporting a casual look for the day and as she came out, Anushka posed for the camera.

Take a look:





Recently, Anushka, Virat and Vamika returned to Mumbai after India won the ODI series against England in Pune. The couple was also snapped a week back at the airport with daughter Vamika and hubby Virat and photos of the trio went viral on social media. Anushka is set to return to full-scale work soon, now that she has ensured, that she has built a system in place at home that enables her to achieve a perfect work-life balance.

