Anushka Sharma looks undeniably pretty as she shares a BTS picture ahead of her shoot

Anushka Sharma will reportedly be shooting back to back for around seven days. Meanwhile, check out a BTS picture shared by her on Instagram.

Anushka Sharma fans are already elated as the actress and her husband Virat Kohli will be embracing parenthood soon. What’s more exciting is that the stunning diva has begun shooting after a long hiatus. Paparazzi and onlookers caught a glimpse of the soon-to-be mom outside a studio in the city on Sunday morning ahead of one of her commercial shoots. The actress undoubtedly looked radiant and glowing as she proudly flaunted her baby bump while stepping out in the public domain.

A few hours back, Anushka also shared a BTS picture on her Instagram handle and greeted her online followers with a ‘hi.’ One can see the two crew members getting her ready as she looks at the mirror. Both of them are also seen following safety measures and wearing PPE kits as a part of the same. Apart from that, the PK actress looks pretty as she opts for a nude makeup look and leaves her hair open.

Check out the picture below:

Talking about Anushka, she started shooting a day earlier and gave glimpses of the same on her social media handles. According to various reports, the actress will be shooting back to back for seven days. Most of these shoots will be for commercials that will happen in various studios in and around Mumbai. Meanwhile, Anushka and Virat recently returned from the UAE after the end of IPL 2020. She accompanied him there and was often spotted cheering up for him and the team amidst the matches.

Also Read: Anushka Sharma sends virtual love and wishes for Kartik Aaryan on his 30th birthday

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Anushka Sharma Instagram

Share your comment ×