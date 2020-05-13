Anushka Sharma as Lorelai, Randeep Hooda as Luke, Ishaan Khatter as Jess: Gilmore Girls feat Bollywood stars

We decided to look at Bollywood actors for Amy Sherman-Palladino's Gilmore Girls if it ever was to be adapted by Bollywood. Who would be perfect to play the show's leading characters. Check it out below.

The digital age and the wonder of streaming platforms brought a fresh wave of content to the small screens. From star-studded films on Netflix to experimental Indian web shows on Amazon, the list is now exhaustive. However, these streaming platforms also gave a fresh lease of life to shows that were released in '90s and the early aughts. A prime example of this is Friends which is still widely enjoyed by a large audience. One such show which found a a whole new generation of audience is Gilmore Girls. Created by Amy Sherman-Palladino, the American comedy-drama series has now been introduced to young viewers and found a loyal fan base.

The series ran from 2000-2007 and later made its way to Netflix. The fan base slowly and steadily grew so wide and dedicated that Netflix picked up the show for a reunion and all of Stars Hollow reunited for an epic four-part miniseries revival titled Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life in 2016. Starring Lauren Graham as Lorelai Gilmore and Alexis Bledel as Rory Gilmore, the series revolves around a single mother and her teenage daughter's life and deals with issues like relationships, family, romance and friendship among others.

Today, we decided to re-imagine if Gilmore Girls was ever to be remade in India, who could be perfect to play the show's leading characters:

as Lorelai Gilmore

Lorelai Gilmore's character is one-of-a-kind. A single mother with an encyclopedia of pop culture references and one of the coolest mom's in the hood, Anushka Sharma would be a perfect fit to play the new-age mom. Anushka also could probably ace talking really fast just like Lorelai and be the child in the mother-daughter relationship while sipping on coffee five times a day.

Shirley Setia as Rory Gilmore

Rory equals perfection, well until season three at least. Rory's character screams perfection. A school kid who loves to study, get good grades and discuss everything under the sun with her mother, Rory is like the ideal every Sharma aunty and uncle would want. Mask actress Shirley Setia as Rory not only strikes the box in the looks department, but her charming personality and smile makes her a rather good fit.

Kajol as Sookie St James

Lorelai's 4 AM friend is the adorable Sookie St James. A chef by profession, Sookie's advice, infectious smile and calling spade, a spade are the highlights of their friendship. Kajol's carefree laugh and contagious smile fit the bill perfectly as Anushka's best friend. Sookie's obsession with getting her recipes right and meticulous planning of meal courses is another character trait we can imagine Kajol playing effortlessly even though the actress is not too fond of cooking. Can you imagine Kajol and Anushka discussing life onscreen?

Randeep Hooda as Luke Danes

A total tough guy on the outside but a real softie when it comes to doing things for his family, Luke is the kind of guy who will keep giving you reality checks even if you don't ask for it. Broody, averse to change and not too fond of expressing his feelings, Randeep Hooda as Luke in the Indian version can nail this character. Well, is there anything Randeep can't do? While Luke and Lorelai's love story is one for the books, Anushka and Randeep as friends-turned-lovers won't be a sore sight at all.

Abhimanyu Dassani as Dean Forester

Dean and Rory's love story sent the Gilmore Girls fandom divided. A tall and lanky Dean who works at the local supermarket and falls in love with the smart Rory and ends up being her first love interest in the series. Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia already seem to have a fan following on social media, and stepping into Dean's shoes will probably not be a task for Abhimanyu at all. Plus, Abhimanyu and Shirley do make a good looking pair on screen.

Ishaan Khatter as Jess Mariano

Luke's nephew is a troubled teenager, Jess, who comes to Stars Hollow and enters Rory's life. He shakes it up by causing some more trouble and is not the ideal boyfriend. However, their brief and intense romance found a massive number of fans leading to Team Jess and Team Dean. Ishaan Khatter as a troubled teenager would be effortless given the young actor's impressive acting skills. Ishaan and Shirley also would make for a great onscreen pair and it would be a delight to watch them make foolish mistakes as love-struck teenagers.

Some of the other memorable characters of Gilmore Girls includes Kirk, Loga Huntzberger, Rory's best friend Lane Kim and Rory's grandparents Emily and Richard Gilmore.

Who do you think could play these characters if the show was ever adapted by Bollywood? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×