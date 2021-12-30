Anushka Sharma is in love with her 'hair there everywhere' gorgeous selfies and so are we

Thursday came with a gorgeous treat for fans of Anushka Sharma as the actress surprised them with pretty photos while spending time in South Africa. Over the past few days, Anushka is making the most of her time in South Africa while Virat Kohli and team India plays test match against the country's cricket team. From enjoying the match in her room to soaking in the natural vibes, Anushka has been treating fans with snippets from her trip. Now, she shared a series of gorgeous selfies and gave fans a glimpse of her 'good hair day.'

Taking to her Instagram handle, Anushka dropped two glorious selfies where she is seen sitting outdoors and soaking in the sun. She is seen clad in a black dress with her hair left open. The gorgeous star could be seen playing with her hair as the breeze blows in. Anushka is seen making the most of her good hair day and while doing so, she shared a sneak peek with her fans as well. Sharing the photos, she wrote, "Hair- there- everywhere."

Take a look:

Meanwhile, previously, Anushka had shared glimpses of the lodge where she, Vamika and Virat are staying as Team India takes on Soith Africa. The actress, when had arrived in South Africa, had shared a special note for media and paparazzi for not sharing airport photos of Virat and her daughter Vamika on social media. Anushka had thanked everyone for respecting their privacy in a long note. The couple has been extremely careful about Vamika's photos since they began stepping out with her.

Also Read|PIC: Anushka Sharma shares a picturesque view from South Africa diaries: 'Sundar hai'