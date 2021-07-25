Anushka Sharma is in love with the story behind Mirabai Chanu’s Olympic earrings; Find out why

Mirabai Chanu's special Olympics ring-shaped earrings have gone viral on the internet. It has become a hit online. Indian athlete Mirabai bagged a silver medal for India at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday. Soon after her big achievement, social media was filled with her photographs from the Olympics and congratulatory messages for the young athlete. One such picture showcased Chanu’s unique five-ring earrings. Actress was among the first ones to notice. The Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress was absolutely in love with them and the beautiful meaning behind them.

Following Chanu’s achievement, Anushka took to Instagram Stories to call the athlete a 'beauty' and even made a special mention of her earrings. “This is….(purple heart emoticon),” she captioned her post. Wondering about the story behind Chanu’s unique earrings? Her earrings were a gift from her mother who sold her own jewellery five years ago. The hope was that the earrings would bring her "good luck". It didn't happen in the Rio 2016 Games but Mirabai emerged as a winner today. This story left Anushka in awe.

Take a look:

Chanu’s mother Leima told PTI, "I saw the earrings on TV, I gave them to her in 2016 before the (Rio) Olympics. I have made it for her from the gold pieces and savings I have so that it brings luck and success.” She proudly added that Chanu’s hard work has led to the success today.

Anushka was not the only one to cheer for the medalist, Bollywood celebrities including Anil Kapoor, , Abhishek Bachchan, Randeep Hooda, Sonali Bendre and others also took to their social media to pen congratulatory messages.

Also Read: Throwback Thursday: Anushka Sharma once confidently said she’d be a great mother because of THIS actor