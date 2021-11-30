Anushka Sharma is a lover of sunsets, captures dim lit sky in a dreamy PHOTO

Actor Anushka Sharam’s love for nature and the sky is no longer hidden from fans. Time and again, the Pari star takes to her social media to share dreamy photos that end up blessing the astrophile hearts of her followers. Well, Monday was no different for her. The proud mommy of one yet again expressed her love for the sun as she enjoyed some cool oceanic breeze from her luxurious sea-facing house.

She captured a dim sky that was only lit up with the fading orange son. Surrounded by coconut trees, the water waves of the ocean just adds up to the beauty of the photo. Absolutely no one can just take their eyes off the scenic view and apparently that’s what happened with Anushka as well. Upon seeing the view, she took a brief moment to enjoy it and also share it with her followers online.

Take a look at it here:

This comes just days after, the actress set social media ablaze by sharing a slew of stunning photos in a neon monokini. Sporting an infectious smile, Anushka appears to be a complete water baby while striking gorgeous poses for the camera. Flaunting her skin, the diva shelled major beach goals for fans to follow.

In terms of work, Anushka Sharma has been absent on the silver screen for a couple of years now. She was last seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in the 2018 released romantic comedy flick, Zero. Ever since then she has taken an indefinite hiatus from acting. Moreover, she has donned the hat of a producer and has released several Indian web series under her banner namely Paatal Lok, Bulbbul and more.

