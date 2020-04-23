Anushka Sharma makes another failed attempt at the Gibberish filter but husband Virat Kohli gets it right

Anushka Sharma has our attention with the Gibberish filter once again, but this time, Virat Kohli has the answer. Check it out right here.

New filters on social media, especially on Instagram are one of the most fun things to do now. Something that has been trending all over social media is the new Gibberish filter. This one needs us to read something in total gibberish and figure out what does it actually means within just a matter of a few seconds. Once we try to get the pronunciation of what has been written right, it is easy to guess the whole sentence, word, or whatever is written.

Yesterday, Anushka tried it for the first times and she was close enough, but ultimately failed. However, today is a new day, and as it turns out, she couldn't even get close today but husband Virat Kohli got it right in seconds of her reading it. The gibberish meant 'you only live once' and Anushka seemed to have had a rather difficult time in getting it right. None the less, that reaction of hers at the end of the video is priceless!

Meanwhile, Anushka and Virat have both been practicing the quarantine and keeping up with the ongoing lockdown. The two also made sure to pledge their support to the PM CARES fund that has been set by the honourable Prime Minister in order to help people out. Apart from that, the duo has also been making constant efforts to spread awareness regarding the lockdown, and Anushka had in fact, taken the Safe Hands Challenge a couple of weeks ago to promote hygiene.

