Anushka Sharma makes athleisure look chic as she makes appearance at an event; WATCH

Anushka Sharma is one of the most versatile actresses in Bollywood. The actress, who ventured into Bollywood in 2008 with Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, has carved a niche for herself in the film industry. She has been a part of many movies including Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, PK, Dil Dhadakne Do, NH10, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Phillauri, Pari, Sui Dhaaga, Jab Harry Met Sejal among others. Since her debut, Anushka has captivated her audience with her charm and acting skills. Anushka Sharma's stylish appearance in the city

She is one of those actresses who loves to keep her fans and followers updated. Whenever Anushka gets spotted by the paparazzi, her fans go crazy. Now, yet again, the actress made an appearance in the city as she arrived at an event in Mumbai. Anushka looked stylish as ever as she donned an off-while silk jacket and paired it with wide-legged track pants. The Sanju actress also posed for the shutterbugs and later was seen sitting in a fancy burgundy car as she waved at her fans.

Anushka Sharma's anniversary post for Virat Kohli Recently, Anushka celebrated her fifth wedding anniversary with her husband-cricketer Virat Kohli. She penned a special note for him on her social media handle, that read: "What better day than today to post these lovely pictures to celebrate us, my love! Pic 1 - me knowing you’ve always got my back, Pic 2- forever holding gratitude in our hearts ( both getting incredibly lucky)." She also added, "Pic 3 - You resting on hospital bed a day-after my long and painful labour, Pic 4 - Us keeping fine taste in things, Pic 5- some random fellow Pic 6- you making most of my photos un-post-able with ur unique expressions. Pic 7- CHEERS TO US, MY LOVE TODAY, TOMORROW & FOREVER."

Anushka Sharma's work front Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka, who was last seen in the 2018 film Zero, will be seen next as cricketer Jhulan Goswami in Chakda 'Xpress, which will premiere on Netflix.

ALSO READ: Here's to redefining bridal entry forever; a throwback to Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's wedding; WATCH