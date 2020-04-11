Anushka Sharma makes up for late Siblings Day wish for brother Karnesh by sharing cool unseen photos of theirs

Anushka Sharma took to Instagram to share an adorable wish for brother Karnesh Sharma a day after Siblings Day. The Zero star dropped some unseen photos with her brother and made up for the late wish. Check it out.

A day back, the world celebrated Siblings Day and many actors from Btown too wished their brothers and sisters. Actor , however, shared a late wish for a brother Karnesh Sharma a day after Siblings Day but made up for it by dropping some cool photos with him. Anushka and her brother, Karnesh co-founded their production house, Clean Slate Films and share a great bond with each other. Often, they share photos of each other on social media that leaves fans in awe.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Anushka dropped some unseen throwback photos with her brother and sent him a late wish for Siblings Day. In one of the photos, Anushka can be seen embracing her brother while she has donned cool sunglasses. In another, we get to see the Zero star walking with her brother Karnesh and in the last one, both siblings can be seen posing with each other while spending time together. While sharing these photos, Anushka captioned them sweetly and wished Karnesh Sharma on the occasion.

Also Read|Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli had similar childhood and these unmissable photos are a proof

Anushka wrote, “We’re cool like that.” Amidst the lockdown, Anushka has been spending time at home with Virat Kohli and her family. The Zero actress has been sharing updates on social media while being at home. From baking a cake for her dad to turning hairstylist to Virat, Anushka has been making the most of the 21-day nationwide lockdown. Anushka and Virat also contributed to the PM-Cares Fund for COVID 19 and urged people to follow the lockdown rules. On the work front, Anushka was last seen Zero with and . Fans of the actress are waiting for her to announce her next.

Check out Anushka’s wish for Siblings Day:

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016

Read More