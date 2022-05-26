Anushka Sharma meets Ayan Mukerji at Karan Johar's 50th birthday, director asks her about 'baby' Vamika; Watch

On Wednesday, filmmaker Karan Johar hosted a grand party on the occasion of his 50th birthday at the Yash Raj Studios and we witnessed many Bollywood celebrities gracing the red carpet. Anushka Sharma, who is hardly spotted at a Bollywood event made a rare appearance as she stepped out to attend Karan's star-studded birthday party. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress donned a black cutout dress for the red carpet of the event. She accessorised her look with a pair of golden earrings and a bracelet.

Anushka also met Ayan Mukerji, who was also a part of Karan's 50th birthday celebrations. Now, a video is doing rounds on the internet, in which, the Brahmastra director asks the actress about the wellbeing of her baby daughter, Vamika. He is heard saying: "How is the baby?" The duo was seen dressed in black outfits and also shared a warm hug in the video.

Check out the video HERE:

Recently, Anushka also dropped some stunning pictures of her black outfit on her Instagram handle. She captioned it: “Two hours past my bedtime but looking fine." The photos left her husband-cricketed Virat Kohli gaga over her and he wrote, "Wow," with a series of heart-eyed and red heart emojis. Samantha Ruth Prabhu commented, “Ooooo la la.” Rhea Kapoor and Dia Mirza also dropped fire emojis in the comments section.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress has been busy prepping for her next project Chakda Xpress, a film based on the life of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami. The film is slated to release in the second quarter of 2022 on Netflix. This marks her first project after the birth of daughter Vamika, who she welcomed in 2021. She was last seen in the 2018 film Zero, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

