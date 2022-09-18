Anushka Sharma misses Virat Kohli as he leaves for T20I series: World seems better even in bio-bubble with him

Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband, Virat Kohli are the most loved couple in Tinseltown. The duo tied the knot in a dreamy wedding in Italy on December 11, 2017, in an intimate gathering. The power couple is adored by fans and is popularly known as 'Virushka'. They have been shelling out couple goals with their mushy posts for each other. Speaking of which, Anushka who is currently in the UK, for her upcoming comeback film Chakda ‘Xpress shared a heartfelt post for Virat as she misses her hubby.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Rab Ne Bana De Jodi actress shared a picture with Virat. She captioned it as: "The world seems brighter, exciting, more fun and overall just much much better in places as beautiful as these or even when cooped up in a hotel bio-bubble with this person. #MissingHubby too much post." The couple is posing at a picturesque destination as they smile at the camera. Reacting to the post, Virat left an adorable comment. Ranveer Singh, Zoya Akhtar, and many other B-Town stars also dropped heart emojis on Anushka’s post.