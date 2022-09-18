Anushka Sharma misses Virat Kohli as he leaves for T20I series: World seems better even in bio-bubble with him
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli tied the knot in Italy on December 11, 2017.
Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband, Virat Kohli are the most loved couple in Tinseltown. The duo tied the knot in a dreamy wedding in Italy on December 11, 2017, in an intimate gathering. The power couple is adored by fans and is popularly known as 'Virushka'. They have been shelling out couple goals with their mushy posts for each other. Speaking of which, Anushka who is currently in the UK, for her upcoming comeback film Chakda ‘Xpress shared a heartfelt post for Virat as she misses her hubby.
Taking to her Instagram handle, the Rab Ne Bana De Jodi actress shared a picture with Virat. She captioned it as: "The world seems brighter, exciting, more fun and overall just much much better in places as beautiful as these or even when cooped up in a hotel bio-bubble with this person. #MissingHubby too much post." The couple is posing at a picturesque destination as they smile at the camera. Reacting to the post, Virat left an adorable comment. Ranveer Singh, Zoya Akhtar, and many other B-Town stars also dropped heart emojis on Anushka’s post.
Check out Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's PIC:
Meanwhile, Virat is currently in Mohali, Punjab as he is prepping for the first T20I match against Australia, which will take place on Tuesday, 20 September 2022. Talking about Anushka's film, she will be seen portraying the character of an Indian woman cricketer, Jhulan Goswami. It is directed by Prosit Roy and backed by Karnesh Ssharma's Clean Slate Filmz. She was last seen in the 2018 Aanand L Rai film, Zero, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. This also marks her first film after the birth of her daughter Vamika whom she and Virat Kohli welcomed into their lives in 2021. Chakda ‘Xpress is slated to release on Netflix.
Recently, Anushka also shared some candid pictures with Virat from their romantic coffee date in London.
