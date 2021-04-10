Anushka Sharma is missing brother Karnesh Sharma and Tripti Dimri; Shares a beautiful throwback pic

Anushka Sharma has shared a beautiful pic of her brother Karnesh Sharma as he posed with Tripti Dimri.

is one of the actresses in Bollywood who loves to wear her heart on the sleeves. The Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress is often seen sharing her views on different topics on Instagram and doesn’t shy away from expressing her love for her close ones. And Anushka’s recent Instagram post proves this once again as she has shared a beautiful post for her brother Karnesh Sharma and Tripti Dimri who was seen playing the lead role in her production Bulbbul.

In the throwback pic, which was from Qala, Karnesh was seen posing with Tripti on a snow-clad mountain. Tripti looked stunning in her all black attire and had completed her look with a cream coloured shawl. Interestingly, this pic was originally shared by Karnesh and Anushka had reposted it on her Instagram story and wrote about how much she has been missing these people. Anushka captioned the image as, “Major missing” along with heart in eyes emoticon.

Take a look at Anushka Sharma’s adorable post for brother Karnesh Sharma and Tripti Dimri:

Meanwhile, Anushka is currently enjoying the best phase of her life. The actress, who is happily married to Virat Kohli, had recently embraced motherhood as she welcomed her baby girl Vamika early this year. Introducing her princess, Anushka wrote, "We have lived together with love, presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one, Vamika has taken it to a whole new level! Tears, laughter, worry, bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes! Sleep is elusive but our hearts are SO full. Thanking you all for your wishes, prayers and good energy."

Also Read: THROWBACK: When Virat Kohli recorded video of Anushka Sharma schooling a man for littering streets

Share your comment ×