Anushka Sharma is missing her girl gang as she shares a photo from her pre Covid vacation days

The picture definitely took Anushka Sharma back in time as she can be seen sitting with her girls at a cute cafe from one of their vacation trips.

may be a busy, doting mum to six-month-old daughter Vamika, but the actress is taking time out to look back on some fond memories. On Sunday night, Anushka's close friends shared a photo from one of their vacays. The actress took to Instagram to repost the photo of herself with her girl gang and revealed that she's indeed missing them very much.

With several travel restrictions across India still in place, Anushka has seemingly not met her friends over the last year or so. The picture definitely took Anushka back in time as she can be seen sitting with her girls at a cute cafe from one of their vacation trips. The pre-Covid vacay photo will remind you of simpler, mask-free days and when you could freely travel without any restrictions.

Reposting the 2017 photo, Anushka Sharma wrote, "Miss you guys so much (sad tear drop emoji)." Check out Anushka's monochrome photo with her girl gang:

Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika are currently in the UK with Virat Kohli as the Indian skipper waits for the next Team India series to commence. They recently stepped out for a day out and spent some quality family time at a garden. Anushka also shared a series of photos with Vamika, consciously not revealing her identity.

She captioned it, "Her one smile can change our whole world around! I hope we can both live up to the love with which you look at us, little one Happy 6 months to us three." Click the link below to see the photos.

