Anushka Sharma, mom to be Dia Mirza amplify NCW helpline for pregnant women needing medical aid amid COVID 19

Amid the COVID 19 pandemic, several stars have turned their social media handles to information hubs. Anushka Sharma and Dia Mirza have also joined in and shared valuable information for expecting mothers amid the COVID 19 second wave.

The ongoing COVID 19 pandemic has been quite worrisome in India for the past 2 months and more for expecting mothers. Amid this, the National Commission For Women has launched a Whatsapp helpline to help expecting women needing medical aid. Actresses , Dia Mirza have come forward to amplify the valuable information on their social media handles. Anushka, who welcomed her baby girl Vamika with Virat Kohli back in January, took to her handle to share the helpline number with expectant mothers who may need it.

On the other hand, Dia, who is expecting her first child with her husband Vaibhav Rekhi, also shared the NCW WhatsApp helpline information on her Instagram story. Both stars joined in to amplify the valuable helpline for expecting mothers amid the COVID 19 pandemic. The message shared by Anushka and Dia reads, "@NCWINDIa has launched a 24*7 WhatsApp helpline number-9354954225 for their #HappyToHelp initiative which is for expectant mothers in need of medical aid! The #NCW team will be available round-the-clock for providing medical assistance. You can also reach out to them at helpatncw@gmail.com."

Recently, Dia also shared her take on COVID 19 vaccination and revealed that her doctor advised her not to take it yet. She shared a tweet where she expressed that COVID 19 vaccination cannot be taken by expecting mothers till proper clinical trials have been done for its impact on pregnant women. Dia has also been actively using her social media platform to share information that could be helpful for children who have lost their parents amid COVID 19.

On the other hand, Anushka recently raised money for medical supplies and equipment with Virat Kohli through a fundraiser. Their fundraiser raised over Rs 11 Crore and the couple thanked everyone who contributed to the same amid India's second wave of COVID 19.

