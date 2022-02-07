Anushka Sharma, Mouni Roy, Varun Dhawan & others send birthday love to Karan Johar’s ‘cuties’ Yash & Roohi

Karan Johar has all the reasons to be on cloud nine today. After all, his twins Yash and Roohi have turned a year older today. To make the day special and share his excitement, Karan shared a cute video of his kids on social media and wrote, “To my lifeline…. My purpose…. My everything.:.. I thank the universe every day for bringing them into our lives….. they are 5 today…..I can’t wait for the rest of my life because I know they are with me …. Roohi and Yash”.

The video is grabbing a lot of attention and several celebs have showered love on Yash and Roohi. Taking to the comment section, Ekta Kapoor wrote, “So well brought! My nephew niece” along with several heart emoticons. Sussanne Khan also commented on the post and wrote, “God bless Roohi and Yash. Limitless happy happy birthday karu and hiroo aunty too”. Angad Bedi also made a comment and wrote, “Happy happy birthday to the angels both yash and roohi. @karanjohar Waheguru sukh rakhe!!! Chad di kala”. Meanwhile, celebs like Anushka Sharma, Mouni Roy, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and others showered birthday love on the kids.

Take a look at celebs commenting on Karan Johar’s post:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Karan is directing Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The movie will also feature Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in key roles.

Also Read: Karan Johar calls his twins Roohi & Yash his ‘everything’, shares an adorable video on their 5th birthday