Anushka Sharma 'needed' THIS right after a healthy breakfast and it's every foodie's favourite

Currently in the UK with Virat Kohli and daughter Vamika, Anushka Sharma is making the most of her time. Recently, she shared a sneak peek of what satiated her cravings and well, it will leave you salivating.

Actress has been spending time with her husband Virat Kohli and daughter Vamika in the UK and while being there, she is making most of the family time. From enjoying a stroll on the streets with her family to sneaking in breakfast dates with Virat, Anushka is ensuring she has a fun time before being back at work. Recently, when she and Virat went out for a breakfast meal, the actress satiated her craving and gave all a sneak peek of what she 'needed' to eat.

Taking to her Instagram story, Anushka, at first, shared a photo of a healthy breakfast smoothie bowl. In the photo, we could see a lot of fruits and nuts. Seeing the same, one could see how the new mommy was keeping her strength up to take care of Vamika with a healthy breakfast. Sharing the photo, Anushka wrote, "Breakfast done right." However, right after a healthy meal, Anushka shared a glimpse of a sinful treat that every foodie loves and it is none other than crispy and thick pancakes. Topped with dollop of cream, Anushka enjoyed a plate full of pancakes and wrote, "Girl needed this", with a drool emoticon.

Take a look:

While last week, Anushka had taken fans inside her and Virat's breakfast date, this time, she only focused on food and gave all a glimpse of the dishes she devoured. On her UK trip, Anushka even underwent a makeover as she got a haircut done. Post getting it done, Anushka shared several photos on her Instagram handle as she opened up about postpartum hair fall. Sharing the photos, Anushka had thanked for helping her get a haircut done. She wrote, "When post baby hair fall makes you appreciate a good haircut even more .Thank you @georgenorthwood for this You are FAB!! And @sonamkapoor for connecting us."

Recently, she also shared a fun video of nailing a bat balance challenge with Virat on Instagram. The video gave fans a glimpse of how tough a competitor Anushka was for Virat when it came to balancing a cricket bat while moving around. Meanwhile, on the work front, reports of Anushka's upcoming project, Jhulan Goswami biopic have been coming in. Earlier, it was rumoured that the film was reportedly shelved. However, recently, a report claimed that the biopic is in the scripting stage and that it will hit the floors by the end of 2021.

Also Read|Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli: Work life balance to net worth, how Virushka are raising the bar for Gen-Z

Credits :Anushka Sharma Instagram

Share your comment ×