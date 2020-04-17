Anushka Sharma is NOT ready for a haircut from hubby Virat Kohli; Says 'The reverse is not happening'

After Anushka Sharma turned a hairstylist for hubby Virat Kohli amidst quarantine at home, the actress however is not ready for the reverse situation.

is spending her quarantine period at home with her hubby and Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli. Due to the extended lockdown, the couple has got some more time to spend with each other with no work hassle. In the month of March, Anushka had dropped an adorable video of turning hairstylist for hubby Virat amidst quarantining at home. Virat was seen holding the camera while Anushka was giving him a haircut with kitchen scissors. The actress seemed to be having a great time while cutting her husband’s hair.

And now, Anushka shared a cartoon emoji of her and Virat but showing the reverse situation. In the pic shared, we can see Anushka sitting on a chair while Virat is all set to cut the actress's hair. While Anushka's cartoon emoji looks tensed, Virat's carton emoji is all set to have a fun time by chopping of Anushka's hair and is winking towards the camera. While the Jab Harry Met Sejal actress is getting her haircut done by the Indian cricketer, cartoon figure Scooby-Doo is looking at all the fun. Sharing the pic, Anushka wrote, "Umm the reverse is NOT happening."

(Also Read: Anushka Sharma turns into hubby Virat Kohli’s hair stylist amid quarantine & gives him a cool new look; WATCH)

Meanwhile, amid the Coronavirus lockdown, all cricket series have been postponed and a day back, even IPL 2020 season was suspended until further notice. Amid this, Anushka had recently turned into a crazy cricket spectator for hubby Virat who is used to fans chanting his name while he is on the field and the hilarious video is too cute to miss.

Check out the picture here:

Anushka and Virat have been making the most of the Coronavirus lockdown to spend time together. From baking to relishing yummy treats at home, Anushka and Virat are doing everything to make this time memorable for them.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×