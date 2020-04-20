Anushka Sharma is the only one in Virat Kohli’s heart and THIS fanart shared by the cricketer is a cute proof

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s PDA has taken over social media and fans are loving it. Recently, Virat shared a fan art on his Instagram story that showed the world how his wife Anushka is nestled in his heart. Check it out.

Among the cutest couples, and Virat Kohli always manage to grab attention with their cute PDA on social media and fans love it. From sharing goofy selfies to chilling together amid lockdown, Anushka and Virat have left no stone unturned in expressing their love for each other. Even fans of the two have been pouring in love in different ways, be it via comments or fan arts. While Virushka have been sharing cute fanarts on their social media handles, recently, the Indian skipper shared a cute one that will leave you impressed.

Virat took to his Instagram story and shared a cute artwork by a fan. In the photo shared on his Instagram story, we can see a sketch of Virat painted. However, as the cricketer opens up his hoodie in the fanart, we get to see his ladylove Anushka nestled in his chest and basically, in his heart. The cute sketch won over Virat’s heart and the cricketer couldn’t help but share it. However, fans surely wondered what wife Anushka thought of it.

Virat shared it and captioned the sketch as, “Wonderfully accurate art.” Meanwhile, amid the Coronavirus lockdown, Anushka and Virat have been spending time together at home. From turning hairstylist to clicking cute photos, Anushka and Virat have been spreading positivity amid the lockdown and that is exactly what is the need of the hour. The couple also pledged their support to PM-Cares fund and Maharashtra CM relief fund for COVID 19. Also, they have been urging people to stay at home amid the lockdown.

Check out Virat and Anushka’s cute fan art:

