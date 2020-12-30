Anushka Sharma opens about dividing responsibilities with Virat Kohli: We don’t see it as mum and dad duties

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli will welcome their first child in 2021. Ahead of their baby's arrival, the actress spoke to Vogue India about parenthood, her pregnancy journey and more.

and Virat Kohli are preparing to embrace parenthood in 2021. The couple announced that they were expecting their first baby together a few months after the lockdown began. While the duo was seen out and about in Dubai, where Kohli was captaining for Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Indian Premier League, Anushka is now preparing for her due date. Ahead of the baby's arrival, the actress spoke to Vogue India about her journey. During the interview, the actress opened up about how she plans on balancing the demands of her Bollywood career and parenting.

She revealed that her friends have already warned her about the surprises that parenting was going to present the couple. However, the actress feels her penchant for organising will play to her benefit. She revealed that she and Virat have already developed a system in place that would help return to the set by April or May.

The Zero actress explained the couple has thought through how they will share responsibilities. She revealed that she and Virat are not seeing parenting as mother and father duties. "For us, it’s important that our child be raised with a very balanced outlook. It is all about shared duties," she said. She explained that she will be the "primary caregiver" in the first few years, adding that that's the reality. "I am self-employed and I can decide when I am working if I do one or two films a year. In Virat’s case, he plays round the year. What becomes important is the time we spend together as a family," she added.

Anushka also opened up about the way she and Virat intend on bringing up their baby and said that they want their child to be respectful of people. "Conditioning is the most important role in how we see the world. I come from a progressive background, so that will always be a part of our home," she said. The actress added that love is an underlying factor in her home, adding that it is important to both the parents that their baby respects other people. "You have to create that value structure. We don’t want to raise brats," she added.

Credits :Vogue India

