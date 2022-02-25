Anushka Sharma in an oversized tee and pants proves comfort comes before style; PHOTOS

All eyes are on Anushka Sharma ever since she announced her comeback movie. The actress who was on a break for a long time from the silver screen will be making a comeback after a hiatus of almost 3 years. She will be seen playing the role of Jhulan Goswami, in her next Chakda ‘Xpress. The PK actress has been spotted in the city practicing for her movie and today too, she was spotted in an oversized tee and pants, still looking gorgeous as ever.

In the pictures, we can see Anushka Sharma in all-black attire. She is wearing an extremely baggy black tee that she paired with black joggers. The actress left her hair open and wore big silver hoops. She completed her look with monochrome sports shoes. It is always a good day for the paps when they spot Anushka and today was one such day. Anushka posed for the paps stylishly and her beautiful smile made the picture perfect.

Take a look:

Talking about Chakda ‘Xpress, it marks the return of Anushka Sharma to films after 2018. Her last film was Zero with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Post it, the actress had been spending time with her family and husband Virat Kohli. Anushka also will be returning to a film after welcoming daughter Vamika. Chakda ‘Xpress is directed by Prosit Roy and backed by Karnesh Sharma, Anushka's Clean Slate Filmz. It is all set to release on Netflix.

Talking about the film Anushka Sharma said in her statement that it is a really special film because it is essentially a story of tremendous sacrifice. Chakda 'Xpress is inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami and it will be an eye-opener into the world of women’s cricket.

