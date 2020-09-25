Anushka Sharma pays her heartfelt tribute to SP Balasubrahmanyam: He will live in our hearts forever

As SP Balasubrahmanyam breathed his last today, Anushka Sharma has shared a heartfelt message for the legendary singer and stated that he will always be remembered through his music

The year 2020 has been extremely painstaking for Bollywood in every possible way. Not just the COVID 19 outbreak and the subsequent lockdown took a toll on the movie releases and shooting, Bollywood even lost some of its finest artists like Irrfan, , Sushant Singh Rajput, Saroj Khan and others. And now another name has unfortunately joined the list as legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam breathed his last today. He was 74 and was in the hospital for around one and a half months.

Several celebrities took to social media to pay their condolence to the National Award winning singer. Amid this, also penned a heartfelt message remembering Balasubrahmanyam. She shared a beautiful picture of the late singer in her Instagram story and stated that he will continue to live in millions of hearts through his music. Anushka wrote, “SP Balasubrahmanyam Sir was a veteran of our industry. We have grown up to his iconic songs and he will live in our hearts forever through his music. My condolences to his family and loved ones.

For the uninitiated, Balasubrahmanyam was admitted to hospital after he was tested positive for COVID 19 in August this year. While he managed to beat the deadly virus, his health condition deteriorated over time. He was on the ventilator and was critical for quite some time. However, his son SP Charan had stated that Balasubrahmanyam was keen to leave the hospital as soon as possible.

