Anushka Sharma pays tribute to ‘legend’ cricketer Jhulan Goswami ahead of her farewell match
Anushka Sharma will be seen essaying the role of ace cricketer Jhulan Goswami in her upcoming film Chakda ‘Xpress.
Former captain of the Indian National women's cricket team Jhulan Goswami, who enjoyed a fruitful 20 years of international career is playing her final match for the Indian national team today and wishes have been pouring in for her on social media. Anushka Sharma, who will be essaying the role of Jhulan Goswami for her upcoming film Chakda ‘Xpress, has now dedicated a special post for Jhulan Goswami as she is all set to play her final International match at Lord’s today.
Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram account and paid tribute to the legendary Indian pacer. Sharing several pictures of Jhulan Goswami from the cricket matches, Anushka called her an inspiration and thanked her for being a game changer in Indian Women’s Cricket. “An inspiration. A role-model. A legend. Your name will be etched in history forever Thank you @jhulangoswami, for being a game changer in Indian Women’s Cricket,” wrote Anushka Sharma. Check out her Instagram post here.
Anushka Sharma is currently in the UK shooting for Chakda ‘Xpress. The actress has left no stone unturned in training and prepping for her role, and she has also been sharing several stills from the movie.
Earlier this year, Ansuhka Sharma shared that the movie Chakda ‘Xpress, inspired by the life of Jhulan Goswami, will be an eye-opener into the world of women’s cricket. In a social media post, she wrote, “At a time when Jhulan decided to become a cricketer and make her country proud on the global stage, it was very tough for women to even think of playing the sport. This film is a dramatic retelling of several instances that shaped her life and also women’s cricket.”
Chakda 'Xpress has been directed by Prosit Roy and backed by Karnesh Ssharma's Clean Slate Filmz. It marks Anushka’s comeback to the big screen after 4 years.
