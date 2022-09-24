Anushka Sharma pays tribute to ‘legend’ cricketer Jhulan Goswami ahead of her farewell match

Former captain of the Indian National women's cricket team Jhulan Goswami, who enjoyed a fruitful 20 years of international career is playing her final match for the Indian national team today and wishes have been pouring in for her on social media. Anushka Sharma, who will be essaying the role of Jhulan Goswami for her upcoming film Chakda ‘Xpress, has now dedicated a special post for Jhulan Goswami as she is all set to play her final International match at Lord’s today.

Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram account and paid tribute to the legendary Indian pacer. Sharing several pictures of Jhulan Goswami from the cricket matches, Anushka called her an inspiration and thanked her for being a game changer in Indian Women’s Cricket. “An inspiration. A role-model. A legend. Your name will be etched in history forever Thank you @jhulangoswami, for being a game changer in Indian Women’s Cricket,” wrote Anushka Sharma. Check out her Instagram post here.