Anushka Sharma pens a note for Virat Kohli after India's big win: Vamika is too small to understand...

On Sunday, ace cricketer Virat Kohli and team India brought joy to all the Indians after they won the match against Pakistan. The T-20 World Cup 2022 is being hosted by Australia. While everyone including Bollywood celebs are celebrating India's victory, actress Anushka Sharma too was all things emotional. She took to Instagram and penned a long heartfelt note for her husband Virat Kohli.

Anushka shared several screenshots of Virat from the match with a sweet note. One of the screenshots also featured a glimpse of their daughter Vamika. In her note, she also revealed that she was 'dancing around and screaming wildly in the room' while Vamika couldn't understand anything. Anushka called it the 'best match of her life'.

Her post read, "You beauty!! You freaking beauty!! You have brought sooooo much joy in peoples lives tonight and that too on the eve of Diwali! You are a wonderful wonderful man my love. Your grit, determination and belief is mind boggling !! I have just watched the best match of my life I can say and although our daughter is too small to understand why her mother was dancing around and screaming wildly in the room, one day she will understand that her dad played his best innings that night which followed after a phase that was tough on him but he came out of it stronger and wiser than ever before!"

She added, "So proud of you !! Your strength is contagious and you my love, are LIMITLESS!! Love you forever and through thick and thin." Have a look:

