Anushka Sharma pens down a sweet note for the newlyweds Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt: Heart is so full

Love is in the air and it is a time of celebration and festivities. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are now officially married. The couple's wedding photos are all over social media. In their wedding photos, the newlyweds appear to be completely smitten with each other. All of their friends and family members have taken to Instagram to share wedding photos and wish the couple luck as they embark on a new adventure. Now, Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram to share a heartfelt post and it’s just so sweet. We are not crying - you are!

Anushka Sharma sweetly shared a congratulatory Instagram story. In the story, she shared a gorgeous picture from Ranbir and Alia's wedding album where they looked absolutely in love and content with each other. Along with the picture, Anushka wrote, "Heart is so full, @aliaabhatt & Ranbir, a beautiful journey together filled with love that oozes in these pictures for the rest of your lives." So sweet and heartwarming - sorry, we got a bit emotional there! #Ralia has been an ethereal journey and they finally found their happy-ending.

Take a look at Anushka's story HERE:

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to commemorate her and Ranbir's special day by sharing romantic wedding snaps of the couple with a caption that won millions and millions of hearts. "Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home ... in our favourite spot - the balcony we've spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can't wait to build more memories together ... memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia," the Gangubai Kathiwadi actress' caption reads.

