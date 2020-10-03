Anushka Sharma pens a hard hitting note on the 'myopic vision' of the privilege of having a male child

Anushka Sharma strongly condemned the horrific incidents of Hathras and Balrampur on social media. And now, she has shared a powerful note on Instagram.

never shies away from sharing her viewpoint in the public domain. The actress has been quite vocal about her opinions right from the beginning. Recently, she expressed her anger and condemned the horrific incidents of Hathras and Balrampur that shook the entire nation. Now, the PK actress has shared a powerful and hard-hitting post related to gender inequality and stereotypes on her Instagram handle that is sure to grab the attention of the conscious sections of the society.

The actress begins by stating that the privilege of having a male child has been viewed incorrectly and that it happens to be a myopic vision. She then quotes, “The only ‘privilege’ is that one has the opportunity to raise a boy in a way that he respects a girl.” Anushka also mentions that it is one’s duty as a parent in society that should not be mistaken for the privilege. The Zero star adds that the gender of the child does not make one privileged.

She then talks about the responsibility one owes to society to raise a boy so well that the women feel safe and protected. Anushka Sharma often pens down her musings on social media and grabs the attention of the fans. For the unversed, the talented diva is pregnant and is all set to welcome her first child in January 2021. She has also shared pictures of herself proudly flaunting the baby bump on social media. The actress recently jetted off to Dubai along with husband Virat Kohli where IPL 2020 is being organized.

Meanwhile, check out her post below:

