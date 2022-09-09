Anushka Sharma pens heartfelt note for Virat Kohli after 71st ton: Forever with you through any and everything

However, reacting to his 71st hundred, Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma penned a touching post on Instagram for husband, as she wrote, “Forever with you through any and everything” and shared three pictures of Kohli. Virat Kohli's century, coupled with a terrific bowling effort, led to India winning the match against Afghanistan, quite comfortably.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the most talked about, admired, and loved celebrity couples in India. They tied the knot in 2017 in Italy in an intimate gathering and welcomed their little daughter Vamika in 2021. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli on Thursday scored his first international century in over a thousand days and his 71st century overall. The cricketer scored his century in the t20 international game against Afghanistan, in Asia Cup 2022. With the 100, he became the fastest cricketer to reach the milestone of 71 hundreds and now trails only behind Sachin Tendulkar in terms of the number of international hundreds.



Have a look at Anushka’s post:

Earlier, when Virat Kohli was asked to talk about how he felt about his hundred, he dedicated his ton to wife Anushka and their daughter Vamika at the post-match presentation. He said “You see me standing here right now because all the things that have been put in perspective has been done by one person who stood by me through all these difficult times and that's Anushka. This hundred is specially dedicated to her and our little daughter Vamika as well.”



On the work front, Anushka Sharma, who has been away from the silver screen for quite a long time, will be making her onscreen comeback with her upcoming film Chakda Xpress. In the film, the actress will be seen portraying the character of an Indian woman cricketer, Jhulan Goswami. Directed by Prosit Roy, Chakda Xpress is based on the life of Jhulan Goswami, who became the second Indian woman cricketer to receive the Padma Shri, in 2012.



The film marks Anushka's comeback to acting after four years. She was last seen in 2018 film ‘Zero’ alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She took a long break after that and welcomed her first child, Vamika with husband Virat Kohli.



