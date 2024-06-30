Anushka Sharma pens special note for her ‘home’ Virat Kohli after Team India wins T20 World Cup 2024; reveals daughter Vamika ‘biggest concern’

On June 29, the Indian men’s cricket team realized their 11-year-old dream of bringing home the T20 World Cup trophy. As the Indian Team finally became champion, several B-town celebs took to social media to congratulate them.

Among them was actress Anushka Sharma, who expressed her concern for her daughter Vamika when she saw the players crying on TV. Read on!

Anushka Sharma congratulates team India with a cute note

The T20 World Cup 2024 tournament was as exhilarating as it could get. It was a whirlwind of emotions, not just for the Men in Blue but for the millions of people who watched the team and prayed for their win.

As Team India finally lifted the championship trophy on June 29, Anushka Sharma took to social media to congratulate the team whose star playing was her husband, Virat Kohli. As she shared glimpses of the multiple spectacular moments from the ground, she also stated that their daughter Vamika was concerned about the players when she watched them crying on TV.

The Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress wrote, “Our daughters biggest concern was if all the players had someone to hug them after she saw them cry on tv….. Yes, My darling, they were hugged by 1.5 billion people. What a phenomenal victory and what a legendary achievement!! CHAMPIONS - CONGRATULATIONS!!”

Anushka also shared another post appreciating the efforts of her husband. As she shared a photo of Virat proudly holding the trophy, the wife expressed how happy she is to call him her home.

Sharing how she would celebrate this moment, Sharma penned, “AND ….. I love this man @virat.kohli . So grateful to call you my home - now go have a glass of sparkling water for me to celebrate this!.”

After dating for a while, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli got married in an intimate ceremony in Italy on December 11, 2017. A couple of years later, the actress gave birth to a girl, Vamika, on January 11, 2021. Earlier this year, the celebrity couple flew to London to celebrate their second pregnancy and delivered their second child, a son they named Akaay, in February 2024.

