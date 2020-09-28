Anushka Sharma pens a sweet on for birthday girl Mouni Roy: May you always shine your beautiful light

On Mouni Roy’s birthday, Anushka Sharma shares a beautiful post for the actress in her Instagram story.

, the leading lady of the television industry, might be a couple of movies old in Bollywood but she has undoubtedly carved a niche for herself in the industry. In fact, she has also garnered a massive fan following across the world with her stunning looks and impeccable acting prowess. So, when Mouni turned a year older today, she was inundated with best wishes from fans on social media. Amid this, many celebs also showered birthday love on the Made in China actress.

also took it as an opportunity to send birthday wishes to Mouni. She shared a beautiful picture of the birthday girl in her Instagram story wherein she was a slaying it in a white shirt and messy open hair locks and penned a sweet message for her as she wished her happiness in the life. The Sui Dhaaga: Made in India actress wrote, “Happy birthday Mouni! May you always shine your beautiful light like you do” followed by a purple heart emoticon.

Take a look at Anushka Sharma’s birthday wish for Made in China actress Mouni Roy:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Mouni will soon be seen Ayan Mukerji’s much talked about fantasy drama Brahmastra. Apart from Mouni, the movie will also feature , , Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna in key roles. It was reported that the Ayan Mukerji directorial will be hitting the movie on December 4 this year after much of a delay. However, given the current scenario of COVID 19 pandemic we wonder if Brahmastra will be postponed once again or will move to OTT for a digital release.

