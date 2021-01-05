Anushka Sharma pens sweet birthday note for Deepika Padukone: Have a splendid one

Anushka Sharma recently took to her Instagram story to wish actress Deepika Padukone on her 35th birthday. Take a look.

Mom-to-be never fails to wish her friends and colleagues from the industry. The actress being an active social media user has taken to her Instagram handle to wish her friend from B-town actress on her birthday. The Bajirao Mastani actor has turned a year older today; she is celebrating her 35th birthday on January 5, 2020. Fans are pouring in birthday wishes for their ‘favourite star’ on social media. Now, actress Anushka Sharma has also taken to Instagram stories to wish the star.

Anushka has shared a beautiful picture of Deepika Padukone and penned a sweet birthday note for her. Going by the picture, it looks like the picture is from one of Deepika’s photoshoots. While sharing the same, Anushka wrote, “Happy birthday Deepika! Have a splendid one @deepikapadukone.” Anushka and Deepika share a great bond with each other. Apart from Anushka Sharma, and also wished the talented actress on her birthday.

Take a look at Anushka Sharma’s wish for Deepika Padukone here:

On the first day of New Year, Deepika, who enjoys a massive fan following on social media, has deleted all her old posts from Instagram as well as from Twitter. Later, she shared a series of pictures from her Ranthambore trip and wrote: “What my New Years looked like...#ranthambore #rajasthan.”

On the work front, the actress has been busy with the shoot of Shakun Batra’s next. The film also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday in lead roles. They had been shooting for it since September.

