Anushka Sharma pens a 'thank you' note to her fans for the birthday wishes; Says 'I feel happier, more loving'

Anushka Sharma is one of the most talented actresses in the Bollywood industry. She celebrates her 34th birthday today and wishes have been pouring in for the actress. The actress made her debut with the 2008 film, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi with Shah Rukh Khan and has marked her niche in the film industry ever since. Earlier today, Anushka shared a glimpse of her birthday celebrations on her social media handle and it was all about love, and laughter.

The Sanju actress shared a series of photos and penned a note of gratitude. She captioned it: "I feel happier, more loving, more understanding, taking myself less seriously, listening more, finding joy in less, able to let-go better, more accepting of myself and others AND situations, feeling more beautiful, expressing feelings more easily, valuing my own opinion above others. This getting older business is going GREAT! Everyone should try it. Thank you for all the wishes and love you’ve sent my way. I’m SO grateful. PS- I ate the biggest slice of my birthday cake. As it should be. " In the photos, the actress is seen gorging on some birthday cake. She is also seen donning a white summery floral dress.

Check out Anushka Sharma's post:

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will be soon seen in Chakda Xpress, in which she will essay the role of Indian cricketer, Jhulan Goswami, on the silver screen. Directed by Prosit Roy. She was last seen in the 2018 film, Zero, co-starring Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan.

