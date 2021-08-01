Anushka Sharma personifies Sunday mood with her series of latest dreamy photos from UK

is living it up in the UK with her daughter Vamika and husband Virat Kohli. While the India skipper is busy training for India's upcoming matches, Anushka and Virat are also spending some serious quality time. The couple as well as rest of the Indian cricket players and their girlfriend and wives also went out and about recently in Durham. Their photos took social media by storm and delighted netizens.

On Sunday, Anushka Sharma personified our whole mood as she shared a series of dreamy photos. In the pictures, the new mum and actress was seen enjoying lush greenery and smiling wide for the camera. Sharing the photos, Anushka captioned it with multiple butterflies and even seemed to channel the fluttering energy of a butterfly.

Check out Anushka Sharma's latest photos below:

Recently, the actress had shared photos with lovebirds KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty as well as Ishant Sharma and Pratima Sharma and Umesh Yadav and wife Tanya Wadhwa. Also, baby Vamika was a part of the picture too. However, she was inside her pram. The actress captioned this beautiful picture as “Dur‘hum’ saath saath hai.”

While the photos were a huge treat for their fans and followers, it also further confirmed rumours of KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty dating. While the duo have not yet publicly announced their relationship, their social media banter and photos is proof that it isn't any ordinary relationship.

ALSO READ: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli share a hearty smile in new selfie as they enjoy a lunch date; See PIC