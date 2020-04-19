Anushka Sharma plays Ludo with Virat Kohli & family amid lockdown; Says 'I am not losing, I am staying home'

After Monopoly, Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli and family are having a gala time while playing Ludo amid the COVID 19 lockdown.

Due to the Coronavirus lockdown, everyone has been urged to stay indoors and are making the best use of this quarantine period by spending some gala time with their loved ones and families. And speaking of this, actress and Indian cricket team’s captain Virat Kohli are surely having the best of times while self quarantining. From cooking food together to playing some fun games, the couple is making the best use of their quarantine period by spending some quality time with each other and their families as well.

Anushka has now and then showed love for Monopoly which the actress often posts while playing with her family. It looks like now, the family is trying their hands in another game that is Ludo. Recently, the Jab Harry Met Sejal actress shared a picture of the family playing Ludo amid lockdown. Sharing the pic of the board with her, Virat and their Mom and Dad's name written on the different houses, Anushka wrote, "I am not losing, I am staying home and practicing social distancing." Looking at the picture, we can make out that Anushka is losing the game as all her coins are still in the house.

Meanwhile, amid the Coronavirus lockdown, all cricket series has been postponed and even IPL 2020 season was suspended until further notice. Amid this, Anushka had recently turned into a crazy cricket spectator for hubby Virat who is used to fans chanting his name while he is on the field and the hilarious video is too cute to miss. Anushka and Virat have been making the most of the Coronavirus lockdown to spend time together.

