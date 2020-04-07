Anushka Sharma plays Monopoly with Virat Kohli & family amid lockdown; Says 'Make the most of these moments'

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are having a gala time with their family by playing Monopoly and showing their competitive side.

Due to the Coronavirus lockdown, everyone has been urged to stay indoors and are making the best use of this quarantine period by spending some gala time with their loved ones and families. And speaking of this, actress and Indian cricket team’s captain Virat Kohli are surely having the best of times while self quarantining. From spending time cooking at home to chilling with their pets, Anushka and Virat are setting goals when it comes to social distancing from the world and staying in with each other.

Recently, the couple was spotted having a gala time with their family by playing Monopoly during this lockdown. Sharing a happy picture of the four playing the game, Anushka wrote, "It’s from our primary care givers - family that we learn how to tread the journey of life, how to walk, how to eat, how to socialize & then face the world. This forms our initial conditioning that has a lasting impact on us. In the world we inhabit today, there is a lot of uncertainty and I'm sure a lot of you have found that solace & sense of familiarity with your families. Stay at home to take care of everyone precious in your lives. And also make the most of these moments ... smile, laugh, share, show affection, clear mis-understandings, develop stronger/healthier bonds, discuss life and dreams and pray for a better tomorrow. We all have been moved deeply, we all have been affected deeply and hopefully we will carry forward these lessons in the days to come. And hopefully, we have all conditioned ourselves to relook at the world we inhabited before all of this happened... P.S. : It was a super close game of Monopoly and the competitive side of everyone was out there. Any guesses who won??"

Meanwhile, during the lockdown, Anushka and Virat joined other celebrities on Sunday for PM Modi's #9pm9minutes call and shared a photo of the same. The couple had also recently pledged support and contributions to the PM-Cares and Maharashtra CM’s relief fund for COVID 19. The couple has been raising awareness in the right way amidst the global pandemic and has been urging people to stay inside their houses to be safe from Coronavirus.

