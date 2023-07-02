Anushka Sharma poses with hubby Virat Kohli as they enjoy a fun holiday in London; See PIC

Anushka Sharma, the famous Bollywood star is going through a great time in both her personal and professional lives. She is happily married to the celebrated cricketer Virat Kohli and is enjoying her new role as the mother to their adorable daughter, Vamika. However, her busy personal life has not stopped Anushka Sharma from making a comeback to the celluloid after her maternity break. She also made her Cannes Film Festival debut this year and made heads turn with her glamorous look.

Anushka Sharma poses with Virat Kohli as they holiday in London

As you may know, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have taken a short break from their busy professional life and are enjoying a holiday in London. Interestingly, the much-loved actress-cricketer couple is now spending some quality time in the city, and are spending most of their time enjoying different cuisines. Recently, Anushka took to her official Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures of their scrumptious lunch, which included a couple of vegetarian delicacies and a dessert.

Later, she shared a lovely selfie with her husband, to the much excitement of both their fans. "Full enjway," Anushka captioned her post. In the selfie, Virat Kohli is seen flaunting his brand-new salt n pepper look. The right-handed batsman looked handsome as always in a grey shirt, which he paired with a white t-shirt, and a pair of statement glasses. Anushka Sharma, on the other hand, looked pretty as always in a white shirt. She completed her look with minimal make-up and accessories, and a free hairdo.

Check out Anushka Sharma's Instagram post:

Anushka's work front

The popular actress last appeared in the 2018-released Shah Rukh Khan starrer Zero, which emerged as a critical and commercial failure. She recently made a comeback to the screens by making a cameo appearance on her home production Qala, which was released on Netflix. Anushka Sharma is now set to return to the screens with the upcoming Jhulan Goswami biopic, which has been titled Chakda Xpress. In a recent chat with the media, the actress stated that she plans to do only one film a year, as her daughter Vamika needs her time.

