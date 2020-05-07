Anushka Sharma posing with hubby Virat Kohli & MS Dhoni in THIS pic is a perfect Throwback Thursday treat

A throwback photo of Anushka Sharma and hubby Virat Kohli from Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s birthday celebrations back in 2018 is the perfect treat to ward off all your lockdown woes. Check it out.

Actor is making the most of the Coronavirus lockdown and is spending time at home with hubby Virat Kohli. The couple often shares adorable photos with each other on social media and it is their goofiness that lights up the internet. Had it not been for the lockdown and Coronavirus outbreak, currently Virat might be playing the IPL 2020 and we might have seen Anushka cheering for hubby from the stands. Amid the lockdown, surely the Indian skipper might be missing the field and his team mates as well.

Amid this, we stumbled upon an adorable throwback photo that Virat had shared on social media back in 2018 during the England Tour of Indian Cricket team. Anushka had also joined Virat on the same and they celebrated Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s birthday together back then. Not just this, an adorable selfie was clicked by Virat and shared on social media that featured wife Anushka posing with a cake-smothered MS Dhoni. The adorable photo had broken the internet back then and once again, fans would love this as a treat for Throwback Thursday.

It has been a while since fans saw MS Dhoni on the field, amid the Coronavirus lockdown, often we get a glimpse of the cricketer’s daughter, Ziva Singh Dhoni on social media. Meanwhile, Anushka also used to join Virat on tours back in the days and their photos together used to go viral on the internet.

Here’s Anushka Sharma posing with Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni in a throwback photo:

Happy birthday Mahi Bhai. God bless you. pic.twitter.com/YeuQ8k9oWb — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 7, 2018

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, Anushka and Virat are spending time at home and are urging people to do the same. The couple also pledged their contribution to PM-CARES and Maharashtra CM’s relief fund to help those whose lives have been severely affected by COVID 19. Not just this, Virat and Anushka were a part of the I For India concert with , , , Vicky Kaushal and other stars. On the work front, Anushka is gearing up for the release of her debut web series production, Paatal Lok. It premieres on Prime Video on May 15. 2020.

