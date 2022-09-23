Anushka Sharma posts BTS snaps from Chakda Xpress shoot, asks 'Hamesha acchi photo dalna kisne kaha?'

Anushka Sharma is all geared up to make a comeback on the silver screen with Chakda Xpress. Fans are super excited to see her on the big screen ever since this film was announced. She will be seen in the role of a cricketer Jhulan Goswami in this film which is directed by Prosit Roy. After wrapping up a schedule in India, the Phillauri actress is currently in the UK shooting for the film. She often shares BTS pictures from the sets and today too she has shared a couple of her pictures looking sporty, but what caught our attention was her caption.

Anushka Sharma looked lovely as she wore an oversized brown coloured hoodie which she paired with black pants. The actress left her hair open, wore black sunglasses and posed right in front of what appeared to be her vanity van. The sun shines bright on her face and it looks like the actress is struggling to pose under the heat. Sharing these pictures, Anushka wrote, “Ek bhi photo acchi nahin lagi mujhe! Toh Maine socha hamesha acchi photo daalna hai yeh kissne kaha? Toh yeh hain Meri ok ok type photos jo main naa daalti lekin apni keemti saans inko kheechne main use kari hai toh post karna toh banta hai. Chalo ok bye.”