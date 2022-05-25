Anushka Sharma posts a selfie from Chakda Xpress prep, says 'Bachpan mein thoda cricket khela hota toh…'

Anushka Sharma, who has been away from the silver screen for quite a long time, is now prepping for her role in Chakda Xpress. In the film, the actress will be seen portraying the character of an Indian woman cricketer, Jhulan Goswami. The ‘Sui Dhaaga’ actress on Wednesday shared a selfie on her Instagram story with a hilarious caption.

Anushka Sharma’s selfie

The selfie shows her in a white T-shirt with her hair tied in the back, her fist against her lips as she posed for the camera. Sharing the selfie, the actress wrote, "Kaash bachpan mein kuch toh cricket khela hota toh aaj haalat aise na hoti (If had played some cricket in my childhood, I would not have suffered like this today)." Well, that’s what we all think at some point of time in our lives.

Chakda Xpress is inspired by the journey of Jhulan Goswami as she moves up the ladder despite the problems created by misogynistic politics to fulfill her dream of playing cricket for India. Anushka Sharma announced the film with a teaser in January this year. Talking about the film and journey of Jhulan Goswami, she wrote, "Chakda Xpress is inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami and it will be an eye-opener into the world of women’s cricket. At a time when Jhulan decided to become a cricketer and make her country proud on the global stage, it was very tough for women to even think of playing the sport. This film is a dramatic retelling of several instances that shaped her life and also women’s cricket. Jhulan had a fighting and extremely uncertain cricketing career and she stayed motivated to make her country proud. She strived to change the stereotype that women can’t make a career out of playing cricket in India so that the next generation of girls had a better playing field."

Have a look at the selfie:

Directed by Prosit Roy, Chakda Xpress is based on the life of Jhulan Goswami, who became the second Indian woman cricketer to receive the Padma Shri, in 2012.

The film marks Anushka's comeback to acting after four years. She was last seen in 2018 film ‘Zero’ alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She took a long break after that and welcomed her first child, Vamika with husband Virat Kohli. However, during her time away from films, Anushka and her brother Karnesh Ssharma, under their banner Clean Slate Filmz, produced several critically acclaimed projects including Bulbul and Pataal Lok. She is no longer part of the production house as she will focus on acting.