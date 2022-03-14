Anushka Sharma preps for acing her bowling skills ahead of Chakda Xpress shoot

Anushka Sharma is grabbing all the limelight ever since her comeback film Chakda Xpress has been announced. The actress is playing Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami on the silver screen and has been prepping for the same. From the past couple of days, the actress has been clicked on the ground as she is training hard to play Jhulan’s role with perfection on the big screen. Today the actress gave us all a glimpse of how she is working on her bowling skills.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Anushka Sharma shared a picture of an empty bottle that was nicely kept in the stand on her car. The bottle had a protein shake that the actress consumed before clicking the picture. It is a nice transparent bottle with a blue cap and with the picture it appears as if Anushka is seated on the back seat of her car. Sharing this picture she wrote, “Drinking protein shakes after 100 years because…bowling.”

Take a look:

Meanwhile, recently Anushka Sharma had taken to her Instagram handle to share a video from her training session as the team is counting days to start the shoot. In that video too the actress was seen focusing on her bowling skills.

Apart from that the on-screen Jhulan Goswami and real-life Jhulan seem to be bonding well. Recently, Goswami became the joint-highest wicket-taker in the women’s world cup. The official Instagram handle of ICC posted a video of Jhulan taking her record wicket. She now holds the joint record for most Women’s Cricket World Cup wickets (39) with Australia’s Lyn Fullston. Anushka Sharma shared this video and wrote ‘champion’ with a muscle emoji.

ALSO READ: Anushka Sharma is 'deewani' about good light and proves it with her latest photos