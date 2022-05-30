Anushka Sharma preps for Chakda ‘Xpress with a sweet delight; Relishes 'pancake for the win'

Anushka Sharma is one of the most talented actresses in the tinsel town of Bollywood. She made her debut with the 2008 film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and since then, there is no looking back for her. She has proved her acting mettle time and again with movies such as Band Baaja Baaraat, Sui Dhaaga, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, and others. Next, she is working on Chakda 'Xpress, which is the biopic of cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The movie marks her comeback to the industry after the birth of her daughter Vamika. Anushka enjoys a massive fan following on social media and every now and then, gives a glimpse of her professional and personal life on Instagram.

Speaking of which, just a while back, the actress shared a photo of pancakes as she prepped for the upcoming movie. While sharing the photo, she wrote, "pancake for the win." For the unversed, Anushka will be seen playing the role of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami on the big screen in the movie Chakda 'Xpress and for this, she has been training really hard for the past few months.

See Anushka Sharma's post here:

Meanwhile, a reliable industry source has revealed that the actress begins shooting for Chakda ‘Xpress from May 30. This development comes after Anushka put in months of preparation to get into the skin of the celebrated Indian fast bowler Jhulan Goswami. A senior trade source reveals, “Yes, this is true. Anushka Sharma’s highly awaited next Chakda Xpress has gone on floors from today. No stone will be unturned by the makers to make this into a spectacular and riveting movie. This is Anushka’s first film after she became a mother. So, there is a lot of anticipation to see her back on screen because she has delivered some of the most remarkable performances from a leading lady in Indian cinema. Plus, the fact that Anushka is doing a cricket film, makes the product even more hotter!”

Directed by Prosit Roy, Chakda 'Xpress is based on the life of Jhulan Goswami, who became the second Indian woman cricketer to receive the Padma Shri, in 2012.

